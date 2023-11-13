Majority of Australians Want to Provide 'Active Support' to Palestine

More Australians polled want to provide ‘active support’ to Palestine than Israel, though 61% majority want Australia to stay out of the Israeli-Gaza conflict entirely. But majority want Australia to stay out of the conflict entirely as less than a third of those polled approve of federal government’s response and a big drop in those who say Israel’s reaction to the 7 October attack by Hamas is proportionate.

The Guardian Essential poll of 1,150 voters, released on Tuesday, also found that Anthony Albanese’s approval rating is now negative for the first time in his prime ministership. Asked what Australia should do in “the current conflict in Israel and Palestine”, about 21% said provide “active support” to Palestine, up eight points since October, while 17% said to do so for Israel, down six points. The majority (61%) called for Australia to “stay out of the conflict entirely”

