Australians to Spend More on Christmas Presents Despite Economic Pressures

The survey conducted by Monash Business School's Australian Consumer and Retail Studies found that Australians are planning to spend more on Christmas presents this year despite high inflation and other economic pressures. Shoppers intend to spend 16% more on clothing, footwear, and accessories compared to last year. Spending on electronics is expected to increase by 40%, while purchases on household goods are set to jump by 16%.

The survey also revealed that budgets for immediate family, extended family, friends, and self have increased compared to last year

