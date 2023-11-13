Tesla Cybertruck Owners Face $50,000 Penalty for Reselling

Tesla owners can’t resell Cybertruck without a hefty $US50,000 penalty, including a banishment from buying any other vehicles from the EV maker. New owners of Tesla's much anticipated 'Cyber Truck', which has been compared to the Delorean from 'Back to the Future', will cop a $US50,000-plus fine if they resell it too soon, the company has revealed.

Customers who purchase Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck are stuck with the futuristic vehicle, whether they like it or not, thanks to an ironclad clause in its buyer’s agreement. The years-long teased electric truck releasing Nov. 30 — which looks like a rudimentary version of the doc’s Delorean from “Back to the Future” — comes with a heavy financial penalty that inhibits resale for at least the first year of ownership. “You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle’s delivery date,” the company wrote in the legally binding document

