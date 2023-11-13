Alice McCall Announces Surprise Collaboration with SHEIN

Alice McCall has announced a surprise collaboration with global fast-fashion retailer SHEIN, just months after closing her eponymous label. The designer will release a capsule collection to mark her 20 years in the fashion business, incorporating rescued textiles sourced via SHEIN's partnership with Queen of Raw.

