Newborn Babies in Gaza Hospital at Risk Amid Israeli Blockade

Newborn babies at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital are in grave danger, exhausted medics say, as they struggle to care for them amid a 'blockade' by Israeli tanks battling Hamas fighters and a lack of electricity, water, food, medicines and equipment. 'Yesterday I had 39 babies and today they have become 36,' Dr. Mohamed Tabasha, head of the paediatric department at Al-Shifa, told Reuters on Monday. 'I cannot say how long they can last. I can lose another two babies today, or in an hour,' he said.

The premature babies, who weigh less than 1.5kg each and in some cases only 700 or 800 grams, should be in incubators where the temperature and humidity can be regulated according to their individual needs. Instead, they had to be moved to ordinary beds over the weekend because of a shortage of electricity, said Tabasha. They were placed side by side, surrounded by packets of nappies, cardboard boxes of sterile gauze and plastic bags

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Israeli Tanks Surround Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza CityIsraeli tanks have positioned themselves at the gates of Al Shifa hospital, Gaza City’s main medical facility, claiming it is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters. The hospital has been without electricity and water for three days, resulting in the deaths of 32 patients, including three newborn babies . The World Health Organisation is in contact with the hospital to address the critical circumstances.

Source: theage | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Newborn Babies Wrapped in Foil to Stay Alive in Gaza HospitalStaff at the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza are wrapping newborn babies in foil and placing them next to hot water in an attempt to keep them warm and alive after oxygen supplies ran out.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Israel-Hamas war live: Netanyahu vows to press on with ‘full force’ as fighting rages around main Gaza hospitalIsraeli PM says there ‘is no alternative to victory’; al-Shifa hospital says babies are dying as power lost and WHO loses contact with staff

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Pro-Palestinian rallies support 'fight against oppression' as vigil honours Israeli victimsPro-Palestinian supporters have rallied in Melbourne and Sydney, calling for an end to the Hamas-Israel war, while supporters of Israel held a vigil for those taken hostage by Hamas.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: 'The world cannot stand silent': WHO says Gaza's main hospital no longer functioningInjured Gaza ns are running out of options for help as two major hospitals close their doors, struggling with insufficient medicine, power, food and water.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: United Nations Warns of Possible Shutdown of Humanitarian Operations in GazaA United Nations refugee agency could be forced to shut down its operations in Gaza if fuel - used to operate hospitals, remove sewage and provide clean drinking water - is not let into the enclave.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »