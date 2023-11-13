Newborn Babies Wrapped in Foil to Stay Alive in Gaza Hospital

Staff at the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza are wrapping newborn babies in foil and placing them next to hot water in an attempt to keep them warm and alive after oxygen supplies ran out. The babies had to be moved by hand from the neonatal unit's incubators to a different part of the hospital. The hospital director, Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya, expressed concern about the babies' exposure and stated that they are being wrapped in foil and provided with hot water for warmth.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Gaza: Wong calls on Israel to ‘cease the attacking of hospitals’Wong calls for ‘steps towards’ a ceasefire in Gaza ; Marles criticises Optus’ ‘lack of information’ on outage; Saudi Arabia and Iran call for Gaza ceasefire. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian Foreign Minister Urges Israel to Cease Attacking Hospitals in GazaWong calls for ‘steps towards’ a ceasefire in Gaza ; Marles criticises Optus’ ‘lack of information’ on outage; Saudi Arabia and Iran call for Gaza ceasefire. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Gaza: Wong calls on Israel to ‘cease the attacking of hospitals’Wong calls for ‘steps towards’ a ceasefire in Gaza ; Marles criticises Optus’ ‘lack of information’ on outage; Saudi Arabia and Iran call for Gaza ceasefire. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Gaza: Wong calls on Israel to ‘cease the attacking of hospitals’Wong calls for ‘steps towards’ a ceasefire in Gaza ; Marles criticises Optus’ ‘lack of information’ on outage; Saudi Arabia and Iran call for Gaza ceasefire. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: 'Truly catastrophic' scenes as Gaza's largest hospital comes under attack, aid group saysMedical staff at Al-Shifa say the hospital is 'besieged', with shooting and airstrikes 'unabated'. Israel denies it's targeting the compound.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israeli forces push deep into Gaza amid ‘catastrophic’ struggles at hospitalsIsraeli ground offensive continues; Saudi Arabia and Iran call for Gaza ceasefire; 300,000 pro-Palestinian protestors march in London. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »