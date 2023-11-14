NSW government reviewing hate speech and incitement to violence laws amid concerns from the premier, Chris Minns, that they are not working. Follow the day’s news liveLiberal MP Russell Broadbent will move to the House of Representatives crossbench after losing preselection to contest his seat for the Liberals.Liberal MP Russell Broadbent will move to the House of Representatives crossbench after losing preselection to contest his seat for the Liberals.

will move to the House of Representatives crossbench after losing preselection to contest his seat for the Liberals. Broadbent, who first entered parliament in 1990 and won his Victorian seat of Monash with 52.9% of the two-party vote in 2022, lost preselection late last week. The Liberals choseparty room on Tuesday that he will take medical leave, then continue to represent the seat east of Melbourne as an independen

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSSYD: Leading melanoma experts awarded 2024 NSW Australians of the YearWorld leading melanoma pathologist Professor Richard Scolyer AO has been announced as the NSW 2024 Australian of the Year alongside Professor Georgina Long AO for their pioneering melanoma treatment.

Source: 9NewsSyd | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: NSW Roads Minister to Make Toll Roads Fairer for Sydney MotoristsNSW Roads Minister John Graham plans to make toll roads fairer for Sydney motorists by separating freight users from commuters during the day. A major tolling review led by Allan Fels reveals that Sydney motorists will pay over $123 billion in tolls by 2060. Mr. Graham believes that tolls are shaping where people live and work and contributing to a housing crisis.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: NSW Rugby Union commits to centralisation planRugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union have agreed to the first step in the strategic reset of Australian rugby. NSW becomes the first state member union to formally commit to Rugby Australia’s plan to align the sport across the country.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: David Cameron Returns to Government as Foreign Secretary in Major Cabinet ReshufflePrime Minister David Cameron has made a shock return to high office, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australian government accepts all recommendations from robodebt royal commissionThe federal government has accepted or agreed in principle to every recommendation from the damning robodebt royal commission, saying it is taking the next step to ensuring the "crude and cruel" scheme will never be repeated.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Major step to prevent repeating 'cruel' robodebt as government accepts recommendationsThe federal government has announced its position on the blistering robodebt royal commission report.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »