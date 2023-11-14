Foreign Minister Wong's controversial ceasefire comments under fire

Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s controversial comments calling for “steps towards” a ceasefire in Gaza are severely out of step with international leadership following claims Hamas is using the hospital system as a terrorist base. Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s controversial comments calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are severely out of step with international leadership as the EU blasts Hamas for using civilians as "human shields".

Senator Wong was blasted by the opposition and leading Jewish groups after she told the ABC on Sunday both sides needed to immediately work towards a ceasefire despite concerns it could allow the terrorist organisation time to regroup and re-arm. Ms Wong's comments are now seemingly out of step with international leadership, with the European Union blasting Hamas’ continued holding of hostages and its manipulation of Gazan citizens in the enduring conflict. Penny Wong's controversial ceasefire comments are under fire as fighting in Gaza city escalate

