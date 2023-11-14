Rishi Sunak Appoints David Cameron as Foreign Secretary

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed former leader David Cameron as foreign secretary, surprising many as Sunak has been trying to distance himself from the chaotic post-Brexit period. This decision could further decrease Sunak's popularity among his parliamentary troops and voters.

