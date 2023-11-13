David Cameron returns to frontline politics as foreign secretary

He was the mastermind behind Britain’s Brexit referendum, then hurriedly retreated to write his memoirs in a caravan in his garden when that didn’t go the way he’d hoped. But now David Cameron is back, making a stunning return to frontline British politics as foreign secretary in the latest act of the tragi-comedy that is the UK government. At home, a poll shows growing support for the Palestinian cause (and falling support for the PM).

And we have an exclusive interview with a woman raped by an asylum seeker now freed from detention to live in Australia. Meanwhile in the US, Donald Trump has been condemned for “echoing Hitler”., with more now wanting to provide assistance to Palestine than Israel while there has been a big drop in those who say Israel’s reaction to the 7 October attack by Hamas is proportionat

