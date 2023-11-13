Australia calls on Israel to halt attacks on hospitals in Gaza

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called on Israel to halt attacks on hospitals in Gaza to avoid casualties among Palestinian civilians, stepping up Australian concerns over a widening conflict in the Middle East. Wong condemned Hamas for its terrorist attack on Israeli civilians on October 7 and its use of civilian facilities to shield its fighters, but said Israel should abide by humanitarian law that forbids attacks on medical centres.

The government also warned against violence at Australian demonstrations in support of either side in the conflict, with Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles saying people had a right to speak up about government policy but should not aim their protests at other members of the community. The comments came as protesters took to Australian streets on Sunday to call for government action on the conflict, with pro-Palestinian groups highlighting the civilian deaths in Gaza and Jewish groups showing support for hundreds of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists

