Israeli Tanks Surround Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

Israeli tanks took up positions at the gates of Al Shifa hospital, Gaza City’s main medical facility, the primary target in Israel’s battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip. Israel says the hospital sits atop tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters using patients as shields, which Hamas denies.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was inside Al Shifa hospital, said 32 patients had died in the past three days, including three newborn babies, as a result of the siege of the hospital and lack of power. At least 650 patients were still inside, desperate to be evacuated to another medical facility by the Red Cross or some other neutral agency. Al Shifa hospital has been without electricity and water for three days, and gunfire and bombings outside the compound “have exacerbated the already critical circumstances,” said World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday, adding that the UN agency was in contact with the hospital

