Indonesian President Urges Biden to Do More to Stop Atrocities in Gaza

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged Joe Biden to “do more” to stop the atrocities in Gaza as the world leaders met at the White House amid growing tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Setting the scene for his crucial talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco this week, Biden on Monday welcomed Widodo to Washington to strengthen trade and defence ties with the world’s biggest Muslim nation and a key ally in the Indo-Pacific.

But the pair’s differences over the escalating conflict in the Middle East were a sticking point, with Widodo using his opening remarks in the Oval Office to pointedly push back against Biden’s resolute support of Israel. “Indonesia appeals to the US to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza. Ceasefire is a must for the sake of humanity,” Widodo told the president. “must be protected” as Israeli troops moved to seize control of what they say is a Hamas command complex beneath the enclave’s main medical facility, Al Shifa Hospital

