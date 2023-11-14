HEAD TOPICS

Liberals in Power: Exploring the Rise and Fall of the Liberal Party's Government

This series delves into the nine-year tenure of the Liberal Party in government, highlighting the downfall of ministers Alan Tudge and Christian Porter due to sexual misconduct allegations. It also examines the party's treatment of women and explores scandals during Scott Morrison's prime ministership.

Charting the rise and fall of the Liberal Party's nine years in government, this series explores the downfall of cabinet ministers Alan Tudge and Christian Porter in the wake of sexual misconduct claims. It also examines the party's treatment of women, a major issue during the 2022 federal election. The second episode focuses on scandals during Scott Morrison's prime ministership, including secret ministries and a controversial holiday to Hawaii.

