Jeremy Howard's Quest to Improve AI Language Models

In late 2017, Jeremy Howard was working on his couch in San Francisco, experimenting with a technology that would ultimately change the world and lead to tools like ChatGPT. It was one of the great challenges in artificial intelligence (AI) at the time. AI systems were generally bad at navigating sentences or paragraphs of languages other than computer code.

But the Melbourne-born tech entrepreneur and data scientist had an idea to solve this problem and, ultimately, give AI access to the vast store of recorded human knowledge. AI models trained on the contents of the internet have become our magical writing and research tools. Some even believe these large language models (LLMs) show signs of human-level intelligence. And yet Mr Howard, who's credited with making an important contribution to NLP, worries his life's work is a failure. "It's looking like we might have failed," he says

