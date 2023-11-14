More funding for Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop depends on housing priorities

The Commonwealth government could provide more funding for Melbourne’s Suburban Rail Loop if it can help advance the government’s housing priorities. However, federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King made it clear that any additional funding for the mega project hinges on the actual cost – an amount that is still in dispute. Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King at the AFR Infrastructure Summit in Sydney on Tuesday.

“We want to build housing around our public transport hubs because that is really what it is about,” King said. “We are in the process of wanting to build a million homes.”’s Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, King said that a review of the nation’s $120 billion infrastructure pipeline – to be released in coming days – had found no new projects could be started until 2033 unless major changes were made. Dozens of roads and rail projects are set to be delayed or cancelled under recommendations in the report, which found the value of construction work in the pipeline yet to begin has already blown out by $14.2 billio

