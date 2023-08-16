Goats 'annihilate' weeds posing fire risk in inaccessible terrain

A herd of goats has "annihilated" weeds posing a fire risk in inaccessible terrain in a third of the time they were given to get the job done. The goats can access hard-to-reach terrain but require regular welfare checks. Queensland Rail (QR) added the herd to its fleet to tame weeds and grass near railway lines at an overgrown site near Tully, 113 kilometres south of Cairns in Far North Queensland.

"It's been four weeks and they've annihilated the three different parts of that area," QR vegetation manager Glenn Withers said. Mr Withers said the land between the tracks and Banyan Creek was mostly inaccessible, unusable, and overgrown. QR said the two-metre-high and dry grass across the two-hectare site became a fire risk and was revegetated with less flammable native flora. Hit hard by wildfires, Chilean locals have a special task force helping them fight blazes — and its members have four legs and horns. In discussing potential solutions with landscaping contractors Norveg, Mr Withers said the successful use of goats chomping down growth alongside a Victorian railway was raised

