Luxury Hotels Lead the Gastronomic Trend in 2024

Need a foodie trend tip? Luxury hotels take the gastronomic lead in 2024, paying up to put the most cutting-edge chefs on the pans, and installing flamboyant interiors to launch their signature restaurants. Meanwhile, an Australian-born chef moves his barbecue into Harrods in London, Sydney’s Josh Niland is wowing them in Singapore, and a ground-breaking Scandinavian chef rewrites New York dining.

The chefs are the waiters at new wood-fired Brooklyn hotspot Ilis, which has just thrown open its doors. It’s a concept that chef and founder Mads Refslund has been honing since his early days at Noma in Copenhagen. “Without a front-of-house or back-of-house staff,” says Refslund, “we’re crafting a service style we call ‘one house’.” The chefs circle the industrial room with trolleys of fresh seafood, and help curate your meal from the list of wild and sustainable ingredients

