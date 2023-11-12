Panthers stage incredible comeback to win NRL grand final

The Broncos lead the Panthers 24-20 after 70 minutes in the grand final thanks a sensational second half hat-trick from 20-year-old No. 6 Ezra Mam. The Panthers have pulled off the biggest comeback in NRL grand final history to beat the Broncos 26-24 and become the first team in 40 years to win three straight premierships.

Penrith trailed 24-8 after 58 minutes before Clive Churchill Medal winner Nathan Cleary delivered a masterclass to almost single-handedly drag his side to the title on Sunday night. Cleary booted a crucial 40-20 and then helped set up the first two tries before scoring the match-winner himself in the 77th minute at Accor Stadium in Sydney.The unbelievable comeback came after Brisbane’s 20-year-old No. 6 Ezra Mam scored an incredible hat-trick between the 45th and 55th minutes. First, Mam beat Lindsay Smith and Izack Tago and then raced 45 metres to score after burning fullback Dylan Edwards in the 45th minute.Can we give more than 10? Cleary’s perfect night as unlikely hero stuns: RatingsThe second try came just moments after Penrith N

