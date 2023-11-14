Australian drill rap group ONEFOUR accustomed to police raids

For rapper Jerome Misa - aka J Emz - having police walk into his room unannounced had become so normal he didn't even think it was 'that bad'. 'There was a time period where I was staying in a garage back at my old place when I did stay with my parents and just come and lift the garage up, walk in, have a walk around my room and shit like that,' he told The Feed. 'They did that a couple times and at the end of the day, we were just used to it.

' J Emz is one of five performers in the Australian drill rap group. The other members are Spencer 'Spenny' Magalogo, Pio 'Y' Misa, Salec 'Lekks' Su'a and Dahcell 'Celly' Ramos. With 730,300 monthly listeners on Spotify, 318,000 subscribers on YouTube and millions of views of their music videos, ONEFOUR is one of the biggest hip-hop groups in Australi

