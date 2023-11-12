DP World resumes operations at Australian ports after cyberattack

Port operator DP World says it has begun resuming operations at its ports across Australia, following a cyberattack that brought its freight shipments to a halt and stoked concerns about widespread shortages ahead of Christmas.

DP World, which manages 40 per cent of Australia’s container shipments through terminals in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle, said that it expects about 4000 containers will move out of the four terminals on Monday following successful tests of key systems overnight.Credit:The attack had stranded an estimated 30,000 shipping containers across DP World’s yards nationally. “The ongoing investigation and response to protect networks and systems may cause some necessary, temporary disruptions to their services in the coming days,” a DP World spokesman said. “This is a part of an investigation process and resuming normal logistical operations at this scal

