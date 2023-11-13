Australian government accepts all recommendations from robodebt royal commission

The federal government has accepted or agreed in principle to every recommendation from the damning robodebt royal commission, saying it is taking the next step to ensuring the "crude and cruel" scheme will never be repeated. The royal commission handed down its blistering report in July , finding the scheme made victims feel like "criminals" and that the former Coalition government kept it running even after its "probable illegality and cruelty" was obvious.

The Coalition introduced robodebt, which issued more than 400,000 false debt notices after using an automated assessment system in 2016, before scrapping it in 2020 after years of outcry. A host of senior Labor ministers attacked the scheme on Monday, after Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus confirmed the government had accepted or agreed in principle to all 56 recommendations made by royal commissioner Catherine Holmes. Dreyfus said robodebt was "not an innocent mistake" but a "deliberate, calculated" scheme which traumatised people on the "off chance they might owe money"

