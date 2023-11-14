Supreme Court rules order to shut down I Cook Foods invalid

A Supreme Court judge has ruled the order used to shut down catering company I Cook Foods following allegations of a listeria outbreak was invalid. The case, which became known as 'slug gate' after allegations a slug was planted in the I Cook Foods kitchen, ended on Monday with the finding a win for business owner Ian Cook and his family, but he won't be awarded any compensation.

Justice Michael McDonald found then chief health officer Brett Sutton failed to observe procedural fairness but was not reckless in his decision to close the catering company. He vowed to appeal the dismissal of damages and said the fight for justice wasn't over. 'The court has just ruled that Sutton was wrong. But there was no compensation for myself, my family, my employees. We will continue to fight,' he said. 'This government has spent millions trying to destroy us. We will continue ... we'll just have to work out how we're going to afford it.' after health officials found it provided a sandwich to Knox Private Hospital patient Jean Painter, 86, who later died with a listeria infectio

