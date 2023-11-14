Outrage as Christmas display omits 'Christmas' from decorations

Customers have been left outraged after a Christmas display at a popular shopping centre omitted the word “Christmas” from the decorations. Santa’s village at Pacific Werribee, which is 29 kilometres southwest of Melbourne, featured a huge sign above Santa’s chair that said “Merry Everything”. It wasn’t long before the shopping centre took the brunt of negative feedback from those who had seen it.

Customers were not shy in expressing their disappointment, with the shopping centre bowing to pressure in just two days after several said they would not have their Santa photos taken at Pacific Werribee anymore. "Very disappointing display. Multiculturism gone mad. I am so glad I have left Wyndham. Ballarat loves Xmas and embraces all cultures. Best move we ever made," one shopper said. Pacific Werribee was slammed by shoppers and residents online after its marketing decision to display signage that read 'Merry Everything' instead of Merry Christmas. Picture: Supplied. Another added: "'Merry Everything' is ridiculous."

