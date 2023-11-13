Politicians urge Melbourne school children to stay away from pro-Palestine protest

Three senior politicians have advised students to not participate in a planned pro-Palestine rally next week, insisting kids should be kept out following shocking scenes at a demonstration last week. Victorian students have been advised to not to join a pro-Palestine rally organised for next week as tensions in Australia continue to build over the Israel-Hamas war.

The Free Palestine movement in Melbourne called on kids to walk out of class next Thursday to attend a demonstration at one of the city's most iconic landmarks. The group took to Facebook on Monday sharing a poster written in red, green, black and white - the colours of the Palestine flag - asking students to join the rally. "Students are walking out of class at 12.30 and heading to the city to meet at Flinders St Station steps for a protest at 1.30," the post said, describing it as a "city-wide walkout"

