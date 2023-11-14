Albanese returns to opposition dismissing international issues

Anthony Albanese, pictured with Penny Wong, has returned to an opposition propagating the line that what happens abroad is totally separate from the day-to-day struggles of ordinary hardworking Aussies. The PM’s challenge after his trip to China is not to withdraw into his own political cocoon but to champion the values that made Australia a cohesive multicultural society.

Australians are looking out at a world in turmoil and either recoiling in horror or simply disengaging, setting the conditions for a more insular politics that risks descending into outright nativism. Anthony Albanese returns to Canberra confronting an opposition propagating the line that what happens abroad is some grandiose “distraction”, totally separate from the day-to-day struggles of ordinary hardworking Aussies

