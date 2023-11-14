Melbourne Burger Joint Owner Receives Death Threat and Takes Drastic Measures

The Palestinian-Australian owner of a popular Melbourne burger joint that was firebombed has revealed the drastic move he made after receiving a death threat. Hash Tayeh, the owner of Burgertory, was forced to call in the police after a social media threat that he would become a “Shahid”, an Islamic term for a Muslim martyr. His wife and child are now living in a safe house due to the threats.

