Pro-Palestinian Protest in UK Leads to Arrests and Heightened Tensions

Tensions are high in the United Kingdom following the latest pro-Palestinian protest involving hundreds of thousands which resulted in the arrest of more than 100 people in chaotic scenes. Citizens of the United Kingdom are fearing anti-Semitism has reached crisis levels in the country, after a pro-Palestinian protest got out of hand and several racial taunts were shouted on the weekend.

A day where Britain was remembering its war heroes at ceremonies across the country on Remembrance Day ultimately became overshadowed as hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of London. Protestors who were marching in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza were met with counter protestors rallying against the Palestinian march and aiming to protect war memorials from the Palestinian supporters. Tom Slater, editor of UK publication Spiked Online said he was concerned about a rise in anti-Semitism in the country. London has been the scene of repeated pro-Palestinian protests, with the latest occurring on Remembrance Day, involving hundreds of thousands of peopl

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: Pro-Palestinian Supporters Rally in Melbourne and Sydney After Fire Destroys Palestinian BusinessPro-Palestinian supporters gather in Melbourne and Sydney following a suspicious fire that destroyed a Palestinian business and led to a violent clash. The rally calls for an end to the Hamas-Israel war and highlights the harassment faced by a Palestinian restaurant owner who expressed support for Palestinians.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: UK home secretary Suella Braverman sacked after pro-Palestinian march rowBritain's home secretary Suella Braverman has been sacked as part of a wider reshuffle after she criticised police treatment of pro-Palestinian protests.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Pro-Palestinian rallies support 'fight against oppression' as vigil honours Israeli victimsPro-Palestinian supporters have rallied in Melbourne and Sydney, calling for an end to the Hamas-Israel war, while supporters of Israel held a vigil for those taken hostage by Hamas.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: United Nations Warns of Possible Shutdown of Humanitarian Operations in GazaA United Nations refugee agency could be forced to shut down its operations in Gaza if fuel - used to operate hospitals, remove sewage and provide clean drinking water - is not let into the enclave.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SBSNEWS: 'From the river to the sea': What does the pro-Palestinian chant mean, and why is it divisive?The words that have served as a rallying cry for pro-Palestinian protesters have also attracted accusations of antisemitism. How did a call for self-determination become divisive?

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza MassacreThe United Nations' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »