US House of Representatives votes to censure Palestinian American congresswoman

The United States House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to censure the only Palestinian American in Congress, due in large part to her defence of what many have come to see as a loaded phrase: "from the river to the sea." With those six words, Representative Rashida Tlaib stood accused of issuing "a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel and its people to replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea".

Tlaib had argued that the statement is "an aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction or hate." The full phrase, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" has long been associated with the non-violent struggle for Palestinian independence. In recent weeks, amid the rapidly spiralling Hamas-Israel war , pro-Palestinian rallygoers and activists around the world have invoked the chant as a show of solidarity for the tormented people of Gaz

