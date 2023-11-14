Melbourne's Suburban Rail Loop Could Receive More Funding Despite Criticism

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has indicated billions more dollars could be committed to Melbourne’s controversial suburban rail loop even if the independent infrastructure adviser recommends against it. Speaking at The Australian Financial Review Infrastructure Summit in Sydney on Tuesday, Ms King suggested some heavy rail projects were still worth proceeding with, even if the cost-benefit analysis did not stack up.

“We will certainly take advice into consideration,” she said, before adding the $125 billion project – which has been criticised by the Victorian Auditor-General for having a poor business case – was part of the government’s plan to build more than 1 million new houses. “We don’t want to see our cities just continue to sprawl out as they have done, where there is poor infrastructure on greenfield sites,” she said. “Whilst it’s a public transport project, it’s actually also about housing.” The suburban rail loop is a 90-kilometre rail line circling the Melbourne metropolitan area, which will connect all the existing lines that run into the central cit

