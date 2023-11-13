Infrastructure Australia warns of financing and worker shortage for major projects

The federal government’s independent infrastructure adviser has warned there isn’t the financing or the workers to deliver the nation’s largest projects, warning states to narrow priorities or face delays and cost rises.

Infrastructure Australia chief executive Adam Copp said the Albanese government’s looming cuts to billions of dollars in projects – some of which he questioned the value and quality of – were necessary because it was not possible to deliver the current level of works planned over the decade. “It was really nice when interest rates were basically 0 per cent and when we thought we had enough workers, but we just don’t have the financing or the funding and the workers to actually deliver on everything that is in there,” he told– its ability to meet demand – which is pushing up prices and requiring the Reserve Bank to increase interest rates up to tame inflation. Mr Copp – who was appointed by the Albanese government in July – said while a large amount of infrastructure was needed to meet the demands of a growing country, it needed to be better planne

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Why this pan has been labelled the ‘best’ non-stick frying pan in Australia: ‘Incredible’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Ancient postpartum massage tradition helps new mothers in AustraliaNew mothers in Australia are embracing an ancient postpartum massage tradition to aid in their recovery and bonding with their babies.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Rare 'Novids' in Australia: Couple yet to catch COVID-19 after four yearsTracy and Steven Davey are among a rare group of 'Novids' in Australia who have not caught COVID-19, even during the eighth wave of the pandemic. A leading epidemiologist estimates that about 10% of Australia's adult population has never caught the disease. Tracy and her husband followed all the rules and stayed home during the height of the pandemic.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australia pushes defending champions Iran in IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships finalKai Lammert has called for the continued support of the Australian public following the Pararoos’ remarkable run to the final of the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Penny Wong calls for 'steps towards a ceasefire' in Hamas- Israel war amid hospital attacksAustralia's foreign minister said international humanitarian law required the protection of hospitals.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australia says door open for deals with other Pacific nations after residency pact with TuvaluOther Pacific countries could follow Tuvalu's lead and sign security agreements with Australia, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong saying the offer is open.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »