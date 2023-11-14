Climate Pledges Insufficient to Avert Catastrophic Impacts, Report Finds

A new report has found that even if countries enact all of their current climate pledges, planet-heating pollution in 2030 will still be 9% higher than it was in 2010. This reveals a stark gap between the course nations are charting and what science says is needed to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world needs to decrease emissions by 45% by the end of this decade compared to 2010 to meet the internationally-agreed ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Scientists consider 1.5 degrees a key threshold beyond which climate change impacts will become hard for humans and ecosystems to adapt to

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Father and Son Embark on Two-Year Climate Change ExpeditionA father and son duo, Dr Geoff Wilson and Kitalé, are on a two-year series of sea and ice expeditions to record the impacts of climate change . They aim to prove that exploration can be done sustainably and want their trips to be carbon-neutral. They are documenting and sharing their journey in real time to raise awareness about the effects of climate change .

Source: abcnews | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Prince William and King Charles are outdoing 'eco-hypocrite' Harry in practicing what they preach about climate changeIt's a wonder Prince Harry hasn't been dropped by his eco-travel firm when he repeatedly fails to put meaningful action behind his climate sermons, writes Angela Levin.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Forest Conservation and Restoration Could Help Tackle Climate CrisisA study suggests that forest conservation and restoration can contribute significantly to addressing the climate crisis by sequestering carbon. However, it emphasizes the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and warns against mass monoculture tree-planting and offsetting. The destruction of forests, including the Amazon rainforest and the Congo basin, continues to hinder their potential in regulating the planet's atmosphere.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

_TCGLOBAL: COP28: a year on from climate change funding breakthrough, poor countries eye disappointment at Dubai summitRich polluters have evaded any notion of compensating poor countries at the UN talks.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

SBSNEWS: 'The world cannot stand silent': WHO says Gaza's main hospital no longer functioningInjured Gazans are running out of options for help as two major hospitals close their doors, struggling with insufficient medicine, power, food and water.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SMH: Australia and Tuvalu Reach Landmark Treaty AgreementAustralia will have veto power over any security pact between China and Tuvalu, and a special visa pathway will be created for Tuvalu residents to escape climate change threats.

Source: smh | Read more »