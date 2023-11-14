Advocate advises against installing vape detectors in school bathrooms

The state’s advocate for children and young people has advised against installing tens of thousands of vape detectors into school bathrooms, as nicotine-addicted teenagers plead to be supported to quit rather than suspended from school. Health experts, researchers, principals, teachers and students will meet Deputy Premier and Education Minister Prue Car on Thursday, to discuss the impact of vaping on school communities.

Research by the NSW Advocate for Children and Young People Zoë Robinson published ahead of the roundtable found teenagers were being deterred from seeking support to quit vaping by punitive school policies. The report spoke to more than 260 students in NSW high schools where vaping had been an issue. It made 11 recommendations, including that the education department should abandon, which it labelled “not a useful approach to prevent young people from taking up vaping or to prevent them from vaping on school grounds”. Robinson said it was important for responses to vaping in schools to be student-le

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.