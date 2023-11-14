Restaurateurs and delivery drivers blame each other for cancelled deliveries

You've ordered a meal through a popular delivery app and are waiting for your driver to drop it off, only for the delivery to be cancelled. It's a frustration many have experienced and now, restaurateurs and delivery drivers have lifted the lid on why they believe it's happening — and are pointing the finger at one another. Mohammed owns Akawi Lebanese Cuisine and Seafood in the Sydney suburb of Lakemba and said he faces issues with delivery drivers once or twice a week on average.

He said some drivers accept the delivery offer from the company they deliver for, go near the restaurant, and indicate in the courier app that they have picked up the food. A short time later they confirm in the app that they delivered the food, but the food was never picked up for delivery from the restaurant. This means the driver gets paid for a delivery that never happened, thereby scamming the delivery service provider, and ultimately affecting the custome

