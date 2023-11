Leaked documents suggest that one of the world's biggest accountancy firms, PwC, helped a Russian oligarch attempt to transfer £1bn in a public company on the day he was placed under EU sanctions. The documents were part of the Cyprus Confidential project, which contains 3.6m offshore records. This raises questions about PwC's role in the matter.

