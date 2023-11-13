Prince William and King Charles are outdoing 'eco-hypocrite' Harry in practicing what they preach about climate change

It's a wonder Prince Harry hasn't been dropped by his eco-travel firm when he repeatedly fails to put meaningful action behind his climate sermons. In September 2019, Prince Harry became a co-founder and patron of the eco-travel firm Travalyst, with his mission being to change the face of the aviation industry and tackle climate change.

The organisation hoped the then-popular royal would urge as many people as possible to avoid taking private planes that have significantly higher emissions than other modes of transport. The launch was timed rather oddly, given that just weeks earlier Harry and his wife Meghan had taken four gas guzzling private jet trips in eleven days. One of the jets was owned by Harry’s friend Sir Elton John, who invited the couple to enjoy a sunny break at his mansion in France

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.