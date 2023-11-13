Rare 'Novids' in Australia: Couple yet to catch COVID-19 after four years

We're almost four years into a pandemic that has resulted in more than 11.6 million COVID-19 cases in Australia, but Tracy and Steven Davey aren't among them. They are, as far as they know, among a rare group of 'Novids' — those who are yet to catch COVID-19, even while Australia is believed to be in the throes of an eighth wave. It's hard to know just how many others are like them.
Still, a leading epidemiologist has previously estimated, based on data from the Kirby Institute and the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, that about 10 per cent of Australia's adult population had never caught the disease. Tracy, 58, and her husband, 64, live on Victoria's Bellarine Peninsula. She said they were sticklers to the rules during the height of the pandemic when there were face mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and at times, limits on how far you could travel from your home, among other restrictions. "We didn't go anywhere, we stayed home, we did what we needed to do," she sai
Australia Headlines
