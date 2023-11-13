Rare 'Novids' in Australia: Couple yet to catch COVID-19 after four years

We're almost four years into a pandemic that has resulted in more than 11.6 million COVID-19 cases in Australia, but Tracy and Steven Davey aren't among them. They are, as far as they know, among a rare group of 'Novids' — those who are yet to catch COVID-19, even while Australia is believed to be in the throes of an eighth wave. It's hard to know just how many others are like them.

Still, a leading epidemiologist has previously estimated, based on data from the Kirby Institute and the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, that about 10 per cent of Australia's adult population had never caught the disease. Tracy, 58, and her husband, 64, live on Victoria's Bellarine Peninsula. She said they were sticklers to the rules during the height of the pandemic when there were face mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and at times, limits on how far you could travel from your home, among other restrictions. "We didn't go anywhere, we stayed home, we did what we needed to do," she sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: Shutdown at DP World Australia Ports due to Cyber Security IncidentDP World Australia says it is continuing to deal with a cybersecurity incident that has shut down operations around the country.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: UN Expert Calls for Arms Embargo on Israeli-Palestine War, Accuses Australia of ComplicityIsraeli ground offensive continues; Saudi Arabia and Iran call for Gaza ceasefire; 300,000 pro-Palestinian protestors march in London. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australia Looks to US for Trade Relationships Amid China TensionsFollow all the day’s news live

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Jewish Australians have 'never felt less safe' at home, deputy prime minister saysRichard Marles also denounced 'unacceptable' Islamophobic comments aimed at Australia 's Muslim community.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australia pushes defending champions Iran in IFCPC Asia-Oceania Championships finalKai Lammert has called for the continued support of the Australia n public following the Pararoos’ remarkable run to the final of the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Penny Wong calls for 'steps towards a ceasefire' in Hamas- Israel war amid hospital attacks Australia 's foreign minister said international humanitarian law required the protection of hospitals.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »