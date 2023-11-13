Australia and Tuvalu Reach Landmark Treaty Agreement

Australia and Tuvalu have reached a landmark treaty agreement that grants Australia veto power over any potential security pact between China and Tuvalu. The agreement also includes a special visa pathway for Tuvalu residents to escape the threat of climate change. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the agreement, which commits Australia to assisting Tuvalu in emergencies such as natural disasters and military conflicts.

The treaty could serve as a model for similar deals with other Pacific nations

