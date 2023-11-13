HEAD TOPICS

Forest Conservation and Restoration Could Help Tackle Climate Crisis

A study suggests that forest conservation and restoration can contribute significantly to addressing the climate crisis by sequestering carbon. However, it emphasizes the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and warns against mass monoculture tree-planting and offsetting. The destruction of forests, including the Amazon rainforest and the Congo basin, continues to hinder their potential in regulating the planet's atmosphere.

Forest conservation and restoration could make a major contribution to tackling the climate crisis as long as greenhouse gas emissions are slashed, according to a study. By allowing existing trees to grow old in healthy ecosystems and restoring degraded areas, scientists say 226 gigatonnes of carbon could be sequestered, equivalent to nearly 50 years of US emissions for 2022. But they caution that mass monoculture tree-planting and offsetting will not help forests realise their potential.

Humans have cleared about half of Earth’s forests and continue to destroy places such as the Amazon rainforest and the Congo basin that play crucial roles in regulating the planet’s atmosphere.as part of a collaboration between hundreds of leading forest ecologists, estimates that outside of urban agricultural areas in regions with low human footprints where forests naturally exist, they could draw down large amounts of carbo

