Australian shares rally on rebound in commodity prices

Australian shares rallied 0.8 per cent minutes after trading opened, buoyed by a rebound in commodity prices as investors await key US inflation data for clues on whether interest rates have peaked. Ten out of the index’s 11 sectors flashed green, with energy and materials leading gains. Utilities was the only underperforming category. Shares in mining giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue lifted more than 1 per cent each. Gold and lithium producers also rose.

On Monday, iron ore futures extended gains into a fourth straight session on optimism about China’s troubled property sector. The major banks advanced except NAB which slumped 2.6 per cent. On Wall Street, the benchmarks had a cautious session ahead with the S&P 500 down 0.1 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite off 0.2 per cent but the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 per cent. Stocks on the move Shares in Commonwealth Bank gained 0.9 per cent after it lifted statutory profit by 1 epr cent to $2.5 billion in the September quarter even as its profit margin was crunched further. Telstra edged up

