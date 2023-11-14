Residents in Tiny Town Fearful as Migrant Farm Workers Move In

Residents of a tiny town where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped say they are “living in fear” after hundreds of migrant farm workers moved in. A tiny beachside community in northern NSW says it is “under siege” after its caravan park began housing hundreds of migrant farm workers, with residents claiming they are “outnumbered three-to-one” and “living in fear” amid a rise in violent incidents and sexual harassment.

The alleged rape occurred near Arrawarra Beach, about 30 kilometres north of Coffs Harbour, by a man understood to be one of the workers brought to Australia under the federal government’s Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme. The Arrawarra Holiday Park is operated by Mojosurf, which also runs a backpacker accommodation and surf school at the same location. Mojosurf began housing PALM workers during Covid, with as many as 400 staying at the site at one time. “It’s been ongoing trouble — fights, drunkenness, trespassing, breaking into people’s homes,” said a spokesperson for the Little Arrawarra community action group. “We are outnumbered probably three-to-one by the labour workers

