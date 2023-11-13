Australian shares set to open higher as commodities recover

Australian shares are poised to open higher with commodities recovering. Iron ore has risen through $US128 a tonne. Oil is eyeing $US83 a barrel. The Dow Jones Average edged higher in New York to start the week, though both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished marginally down, with the pending October CPI report a key focus. “We are finding more reasons to be constructive into year-end than we were a few weeks ago,” Fundstrat Global’s Tom Lee said in a note.

“Namely, economic momentum has slowed in a way that has become supportive of softer inflation.” TD Securities said its forecasts for the October CPI report suggest core inflation gained additional speed for a third month straight for an above-consensus 0.36 per cent month-over-month increase, from 0.32 per cent in September. “We expect core inflation to stay in a 0.2 per cent-0.3 per cent m/m range between now and the end 24Q1, partly reflecting less drag from the core goods segment and stickier core services ex-housing inflatio

