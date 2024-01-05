Queensland's natural disasters to cost over $2 billion to recover

It will cost more than $2 billion to recover from back-to-back natural disasters that hit Queensland's south-east and Far North in recent weeks, state Treasurer Cameron Dick says. But while scenes of devastation played out for weeks in the Far North, the state government says most of the damage bill is in the south-east. Treasury has said the storms on the Gold Coast, Logan and Scenic Rim on Christmas and New Year's Day will account for three quarters of the total damage bill.

"These are very early estimates but I think it will increase significantly over the next weeks and months. The numbers we have seen have been extraordinary."Surrounding suburbs were spared the worst of the destruction but the effects were felt from the Fraser Coast to northern New South Wales. A week later, a second round of intense storm activity drenched parts of the region with up to 500 millimetre of rain.Gold Coast residents have called it the worst storm in half a century. City of Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate compared the financial toll to Tropical Cyclone Oswald in 2013, which caused an estimated $





