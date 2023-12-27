Clue in Windscreen May Be Key in Legal Challenge to Queensland’s AI Traffic Fine System

Clue in the windscreen may be key in legal challenge to Queensland’s AI traffic fine system. The state’s traffic camera revenue is soaring, but the technology isn’t faultless. Amid several legal challenges, it’s not just drivers raising concerns. Evelyn Trueman did jury duty once but, other than that, has never been to court. She is now taking on the government in one of several cases set to test the artificial intelligence programs it uses to surveil drivers. Trueman admits to being daunted.

She had to enlist her son-in-law’s help to lodge the first online complaint – 'he’s good with computers'. Trueman fell afoul of the state’s Camera Detected Offence Program (CDOP) and was fined $1,078 in March for being the owner of a car in which a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt correctly. She is adamant the car in the series of images is not her vehicle, and that she has never met the two women pictured





