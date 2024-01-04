Coast Guard Plane and Japan Airlines Flight Collide at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

A coast guard plane and a Japan Airlines passenger flight collided at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, resulting in a fire. The Japan Airlines plane was given permission to use the runway, while the coast guard plane was preparing for takeoff. The pilot of the coast guard plane survived with injuries, but five crew members were killed. The air traffic control communication transcript showed no clear takeoff approval for the coast guard plane.





