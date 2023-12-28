Gold Coast Residents Left Without Power After Christmas Day Storms

Gold Coast residents are facing a possible heatwave as about 50,000 residents are left without power after 'unprecedented' Christmas Day storms. About 63 per cent of customers have been reconnected to power as a crew of 500 works to restore all of the electricity lines for residents and tourists on holiday. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said emergency services in every area including SES, police and ambulance, received a record amount of calls after the storm.

'It is what I would say an unprecedented disaster in this part of the world,' Carroll said.'The damage is extraordinary and it's across such a large geographic area.' Crews are still working to restore Cairns, meaning large-scale recoveries are happening in both parts of the state. Energex aims to have 90 per cent of households reconnected by December 31.'The advice is that those areas aren't able to have power restored, they'll need to have a power system rebuilt,' Energy Minister Mick de Brenni sai





