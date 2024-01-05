Residents of Mascot Towers to Vote on Building Sale

Residents of Mascot Towers will vote next month on whether to sell their building to a consortium. Owners would get a percentage of the sale price, minus the repayment of the building’s strata debt, and would walk away from outstanding mortgages. Owners are divided over the proposal, some are happy to have a sale in sight, while others are angry the NSW government hasn’t stepped in to buy the building outright.

Owners of apartments in Sydney’s defect-riddled Mascot Towers buildings have been thrown a lifeline with an offer to cancel their massive strata debts and outstanding mortgages so that they can restart their lives elsewhere. It means most will end up bearing a financial loss on their apartments by agreeing to sell their homes to a new commercial consortium, but they would then be free of their multi-year legal nightmare.NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler is now involved in a series of meetings to explain the strategy to owner-occupiers who were forced to evacuate the two towers almost five years ag





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents flood NSW Ombudsman with complaints about building projectsResidents of one of Sydney’s smallest councils have flooded the NSW Ombudsman with grievances about controversial building projects, as both councils and residents express dissatisfaction with the watchdog’s handling of complaints.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Student Recognized for Essay on Sydney's Sirius BuildingOrlando Douglas-Giles, a student from Turramurra High School, finished first in the highest-level English course for his essay on the famous Sirius building. He was inspired by the building's history and his changing relationship with Sydney.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Home Building Faces Slowest Pace in Over a DecadeHigher costs of materials, land, and finance are making it harder for developers to build dwellings profitably, raising doubts about the government's housing targets.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Gold Coast Residents Left Without Power After Christmas Day StormsAbout 50,000 residents in Gold Coast are without power following 'unprecedented' storms on Christmas Day. Emergency services received a record number of calls and crews are working to restore electricity lines. Energex aims to reconnect 90% of households by December 31.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

NSW Residents Missed Out on $1 Billion in Tax Revenue Due to Gambling ConcessionNSW residents missed out on an estimated $1 billion in tax revenue last financial year as a result of the gambling concession to registered clubs, a 25 per cent increase from the previous year. State budget papers show that expenditure on the gambling tax concession was due to break through the billion barrier in 2022-23, and is predicted to increase again in 2023-24, more than a decade after the federal government’s top economic advisers warned there were “strong grounds” for it to be radically scaled back.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »