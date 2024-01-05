Queensland Premier Criticized for Taking Family Holiday During Flood Clean-up

Queensland Premier Steven Miles has come under fire for taking a family holiday as the state continues to conduct clean-up operations across areas heavily impacted by the devastating floods and storms. Mr Miles, who came to the top job only a month ago, was forced to cut his family trip short to travel to the Gold Coast on Thursday to help and inspect weather damages as clean-up operations continued across south-east Queensland.

The Queensland Premier was on a holiday with his wife and children in a caravan park on the Sunshine Coast, with Deputy Cameron Dick serving as acting premier in his absence. But Mr Miles has come under fire for being away on holiday in the midst of severe weather events across Queensland over the last few weeks





