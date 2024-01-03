Queensland Tourism Operators Struggle After Devastating Storms

Queensland tourism operators are feeling forgotten and ignored by governments after devastating storms destroyed what should be their most lucrative time of year. The physical toll of the Christmas tornado on the Gold Coast and extensive flooding in Far North Queensland is clear, withLess obvious is the impact on businesses and livelihoods. Nic Welch runs a boat hire business on the Gold Coast and couldn't legally operate for nine days due to debris and flooding in the Coomera River.

"It's devastating, I was booked out every single day and I've had to cancel and refund everything," Mr Welch said. "The school holidays only last so long and then everyone's back to work, so I really do have to rely upon this period of the year to get a bit of a buffer, whereas the next holidays or Easter is quite some time away." The Gold Coast resident said he had only recently turned his attention to his business, after pitching in to help his community. "You can't just fix part of your business when you're at home and your neighbours are there in need," he sai





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in QueenslandThe Bureau of Meteorology warns of potentially life-threatening flooding in Queensland due to heavy rain. Popular theme parks on the Gold Coast are closed. Flood warnings are in place for several rivers.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Widespread Flooding in Far North Queensland due to Tropical Cyclone JasperUnprecedented rain brought by Tropical Cyclone Jasper has triggered widespread flooding in far north Queensland, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Cairns airport is closed, roads are extensively damaged and residents in the city’s northern beaches are cut off by floodwaters. Some rain gauges in the Barron and Daintree River catchments recorded more than 2m of rain over recent days, and more rain is expected. Water levels in the lower Barron River have smashed the previous record set by devastating floods in March 1977. On Monday morning, the Daintree River was more than 2m higher than the previous 118-year-old flood level, recorded in 2019. The full impacts of the flood are not yet clear. But there’s likely to be significant damage to properties and public infrastructure, and negative effects for industries such as tourism and agriculture. Recovery is likely to take many months. So let’s take a closer look at what caused this emergency – and what to expect as climate change worsens

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Young Girl's Struggle with EndometriosisA young girl in Melbourne shares her painful journey with endometriosis, seeking answers and relief from the condition that impacts her daily life. Endometriosis Australia’s website has information and resources to support the endo community www.endometriosisaustralia.org

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Seven Dead and Two Missing After Christmas Night Storms in QueenslandSeven people have died and two are still missing after storms hit Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales. A nine-year-old girl's body was found in stormwater drains in Brisbane. Two people were found dead after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay. Search-and-rescue operation ongoing for the missing individuals.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Three men die in boating incident as Queensland's storm death toll risesThree men have died in a boating incident near Brisbane as Queensland's storm death toll rises to seven, with the youngest victim being a nine-year-old girl.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »