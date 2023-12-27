Storms and Severe Weather Claim 10 Lives in Queensland and Victoria

Storms and severe weather have continued to take lives across Queensland and Victoria with 10 people dead. The bodies of two women aged 46 and 40 were recovered near Gympie following a search of the Mary River. Police said the women had been "exploring" in a storm drain when they were swept away by water on Boxing Day. A third member of the group managed to get to safety.

Three men - a 48-year-old from Alexandra Hills, a 69-year-old from Meridan Plains and a 59-year-old from Tingalpa - died after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay on Tuesday afternoon with 11 passengers aboard. Paramedics took eight patients to hospital in a stable condition. Search and rescue efforts have been finalised and police will prepare a report for the coroner. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the deaths and several others had occurred during a period of "extraordinarily difficult weather" and urged people in affected regions to listen to authorities and stay out of dangerous areas





Severe storms cause unprecedented damage in QueenslandQueensland premier Steven Miles describes last night's storms as unprecedented after hundreds of homes were severely damaged. More than 100,000 homes remain without power and the clean-up will take time.

Seven Dead and Two Missing After Christmas Night Storms in QueenslandSeven people have died and two are still missing after storms hit Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales. A nine-year-old girl's body was found in stormwater drains in Brisbane. Two people were found dead after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay. Search-and-rescue operation ongoing for the missing individuals.

Severe storms hit Australia's east coastAustralia's east coast is continuing to battle "very dangerous" storms, with severe thunderstorm warnings now in place for Queensland, New South Wales and parts of western Victoria. Thousands of people were left without power overnight and dozens of rescues were taken out after communities were inundated with water amid wild weather. Residents have been told to brace for continued severe thunderstorm activity until at least Boxing Day, with heavy rain, large hail and destructive winds forecast right across the eastern states.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

Severe weather warning cancelled but risk remains in flood-hit QueenslandThe severe weather warning sparked by ex-tropical Cyclone Jasper has been cancelled but the "risk remains real", authorities have said. Queensland and surrounding remote communities among the worst hit by the record-breaking flooding disaster after a year's worth of rain fell in less than a week. The Bureau of Meteorology has officially cancelled the severe weather warning that was in place, however a "significant risk" of showers and storms remains. Queensland Premier Steven Miles said significant rainfall had hampered efforts to get into some communities, including the remote area of Wujal Wujal. "An attempt was made to aerially evacuate people today but unfortunately, the rain and cloud is still too strong and another attempt is now planned before 8am tomorrow," he said. Hundreds of rescues have taken place across the region and volunteers are getting an average of 40 calls for help an hour.

Christmas Revellers Encouraged to Prepare Indoor Plans as Storms and Showers Forecast for East CoastChristmas revellers have been encouraged to prepare indoor plans for festivities as storms and showers are forecast for much of the east coast. Widespread rain and cloudy weather affecting much of the east coast is expected to continue into Christmas Day, with revellers encouraged to prepare an indoor option for tomorrow’s festivities. Queensland was lashed with severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with giant hail and huge downpours of up to 43mm in just 15 minutes recorded in northern The Bureau of Meteorology warned that much of Australia’s east coast had a high chance of showers late Sunday, which would continue into Christmas Day. on Christmas Day, where 23C is forecast and a possible thunderstorm could develop. Canberra could see up to 50mm of rain on Monday, when there was a forecast maximum temperature of 23C

